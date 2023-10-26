News you can trust since 1886
19 retro pictures of Lancashire's scariest childhood characters from Freddy Krueger to Michael Myers and Pennywise

We asked the people of Blackpool and Preston which movies and characters from their childhood were the scariest – the ones that gave them the nightmares.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:22 BST

In the realm of cinema and TV, some characters are etched in the childhood memory as terror-inducing figures. They are the stuff of nightmares, villains which haunted us as kids. You responded in your hundreds and alongside Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, with his disfigured face and razor-sharp glove and Pennywise with his malevolent smile and ominous red balloons from IT, there were other forgotten characters which played on fragile minds too. Worzel Gummidge, the witch from Wizard of Oz and who can forget Watership Down? These might bring the bad dreams back…

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance in the 1980 Stephen King horror The Shining. The 'twins' were feared as well

1. The Snining

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance in the 1980 Stephen King horror The Shining. The 'twins' were feared as well Photo: submit

He is what nightmares are made of. This blade gloved character from the Nightmare on Elm Street series was by far the most mentioned scary childhood character

2. Freddy Krueger

He is what nightmares are made of. This blade gloved character from the Nightmare on Elm Street series was by far the most mentioned scary childhood character Photo: submitted

A still from the 1974 film The Exorcist. The Exorcist is widely rated as one of the most frightening films of all time

3. The Exorcist

A still from the 1974 film The Exorcist. The Exorcist is widely rated as one of the most frightening films of all time Photo: PA

Christopher Lee as Dracula, from the film 'Dracula Has Risen From The Grave' in 1968

4. Dracula

Christopher Lee as Dracula, from the film 'Dracula Has Risen From The Grave' in 1968 Photo: Keystone

