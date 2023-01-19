College days marked a new kind of freedom for teenagers.
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
1. Preston College in the 90s
Post reporter Louise Elliott found herself wrapped up in eastern culture when she visited a newly-formed Preston community centre. The initiative, which has been the brainchild of staff at Preston College, aims to provide people from various ethnic groups with a drop-in centre. As part of the welcome Louise Elliott has her hand painted by Abide Kabil
Photo: Lindsey North
2. Preston College in the 90s
A stage in Preston is hosting the world premiere of a new play set in the town. A cast of drama students at Preston College are putting on the comedy The Night of the Green Oasis, written by drama tutor Derek Martin. The play is loosely based around a town centre florist who goes to watch a play and causes havoc. Derek Martin is pictured with two of the students involved in the play, Carolyn Bolton and Charlotte Watson
Photo: Kevin McGuinness
3. Preston College in the 90s
Travel and tourism students show off their skills at Preston College
Photo: Archive
4. Preston College in the 90s
Students from a Lancashire College have been making their contribution to entente cordiale during a trip across the Channel. Preston College has been taking part in a trip to the town's French twin town, Nimes
Photo: Archive