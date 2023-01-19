News you can trust since 1886
19 memories captured at Preston College which will have you reminiscing if you were there in the 90s

College days marked a new kind of freedom for teenagers.

By Naomi Moon
4 hours ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 10:59am

1. Preston College in the 90s

Post reporter Louise Elliott found herself wrapped up in eastern culture when she visited a newly-formed Preston community centre. The initiative, which has been the brainchild of staff at Preston College, aims to provide people from various ethnic groups with a drop-in centre. As part of the welcome Louise Elliott has her hand painted by Abide Kabil

Photo: Lindsey North

2. Preston College in the 90s

A stage in Preston is hosting the world premiere of a new play set in the town. A cast of drama students at Preston College are putting on the comedy The Night of the Green Oasis, written by drama tutor Derek Martin. The play is loosely based around a town centre florist who goes to watch a play and causes havoc. Derek Martin is pictured with two of the students involved in the play, Carolyn Bolton and Charlotte Watson

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Preston College in the 90s

Travel and tourism students show off their skills at Preston College

Photo: Archive

4. Preston College in the 90s

Students from a Lancashire College have been making their contribution to entente cordiale during a trip across the Channel. Preston College has been taking part in a trip to the town's French twin town, Nimes

Photo: Archive

