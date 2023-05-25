18 wonderful pictures from the Last Night of the Proms at Preston Guild Hall over the years
What better way to enjoy and evening of patriotic celebration than with Rule Britannia and the Land of Hope and Glory?
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Usually hosting a packed-out evening of musical favourites for the Last Night of the Proms, Preston Guild Hall has seen plenty of inspirational performances over the years, so here we take a look back at some memorable editions from years gone by.
