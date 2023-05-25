News you can trust since 1886
18 wonderful pictures from the Last Night of the Proms at Preston Guild Hall over the years

What better way to enjoy and evening of patriotic celebration than with Rule Britannia and the Land of Hope and Glory?
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Usually hosting a packed-out evening of musical favourites for the Last Night of the Proms, Preston Guild Hall has seen plenty of inspirational performances over the years, so here we take a look back at some memorable editions from years gone by.

The last night of the Preston Proms 2013

1. Preston Proms 2013

The last night of the Preston Proms 2013 Photo: Neil Cross

Ron and Margaret Stamper, Patricia and John Richardson, Jean and David Nicholson

2. The last night of the Preston Proms 2013

Ron and Margaret Stamper, Patricia and John Richardson, Jean and David Nicholson Photo: Neil Cross

Manchester Concert Orchestra

3. The last night of the Preston Proms 2013

Manchester Concert Orchestra Photo: Neil Cross

Manchester Concert Orchestra

4. The last night of the Preston Proms 2013

Manchester Concert Orchestra Photo: Neil Cross

