18 picture memories of Morecambe's Frontierland theme park from back in the day

Mention the wild west theme park Frontierland in Morecambe and many Lancashire folk will have memories of a visit as children. Situated on Marine Road West, it operated from 1906 to 1999, with a final year consisting of only travelling rides in 2000. Frontierland originally operated as West End Amusement Park, Fun City and Morecambe Pleasure Park from 1906 to 1986 before being transformed into Frontierland for the 1987 season. The theme park was home to a log flume and three popular roller coasters - the stampede, the Texas tornado and the wild mouse, as well as many other rides