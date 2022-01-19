18 picture memories from the heart of Preston which will take you back to the 1980s

They were busy, thriving times as these photos from the decade show. And also a time of great change, with many buildings being demolished and lost forever. But some of the places pictured here can still be seen in all their glory today. If you have any pictures of Preston in times gone by we would like to feature them on our website. Email [email protected]
This amazing photograph is an elevated view over Preston from St. Walburge's Steeple, taken in 1983. This area would be unrecognisable from the picture if it were taken today. Courtesy of Derek Stevens and Preston Digital Archive
The skyline along this part of the Ring Way has changed considerably in the 30 years since this photograph was taken in 1982. Courtesy of Derek Stevens and Preston Digital Archive
The yearly fairs held on Preston's Flag Market and surrounding areas were a time for families, and judging by this picture, 1987 was no exception.
Although the Co-op hasn't disappeared from the streets completely, this grand one on Lancaster Road in the city centre closed in January 1988. It is pictured here in 1987. The building, named Lancastria House is a stunning art-deco structure which will see some changes sweeping in with the development of the old indoor markets