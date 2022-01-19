A view of the Adelphi roundabout in Preston city centre. Due to all the recent changes made to this area by the University of Central Lancashire, things looks very different now than when this picture was taken in 1984. This picture is from the collection of R. Johnston. Kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group
A view of the Adelphi roundabout in Preston city centre. Due to all the recent changes made to this area by the University of Central Lancashire, things looks very different now than when this picture was taken in 1984. This picture is from the collection of R. Johnston. Kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group

18 picture memories from the heart of Preston which will take you back to the 1980s

These scenes rewind 40 years ago to the 1980s.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:45 pm

They were busy, thriving times as these photos from the decade show. And also a time of great change, with many buildings being demolished and lost forever. But some of the places pictured here can still be seen in all their glory today. If you have any pictures of Preston in times gone by we would like to feature them on our website. Email [email protected]

1.

This amazing photograph is an elevated view over Preston from St. Walburge's Steeple, taken in 1983. This area would be unrecognisable from the picture if it were taken today. Courtesy of Derek Stevens and Preston Digital Archive

Photo: Derek Stevens

Photo Sales

2.

The skyline along this part of the Ring Way has changed considerably in the 30 years since this photograph was taken in 1982. Courtesy of Derek Stevens and Preston Digital Archive

Photo: Derek Stevens

Photo Sales

3.

The yearly fairs held on Preston's Flag Market and surrounding areas were a time for families, and judging by this picture, 1987 was no exception.

Photo Sales

4.

Although the Co-op hasn't disappeared from the streets completely, this grand one on Lancaster Road in the city centre closed in January 1988. It is pictured here in 1987. The building, named Lancastria House is a stunning art-deco structure which will see some changes sweeping in with the development of the old indoor markets

Photo Sales
PrestonEmail
Next Page
Page 1 of 4