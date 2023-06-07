News you can trust since 1886
18 fascinating pictures showing the changing face of Preston through the years - from the 1950s to the 1990s

A look back at Preston through the years.
By Naomi Moon
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

The city of Preston is steeped in history and the most obvious places to see this is on the streets themselves. These retro images take in a wide range of years and show just how much the place has changed, and in some cases, remains the same as it ever was. It’s a fascinating snapshot of the city. READ MORE: Retro scenes of Preston’s Ribbleton Lane. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Iconic buildings in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s Plungington Road in the 90s

This was the playground at Richmond Street flats in Avenham, Preston, in 1977. Children terrorised nearby elderly residents by wrecking the playground, smashing windows and ripping out telephone wires in the area

This was the playground at Richmond Street flats in Avenham, Preston, in 1977. Children terrorised nearby elderly residents by wrecking the playground, smashing windows and ripping out telephone wires in the area Photo: Archive

Traffic problems in Rutland Street, Preston, back in 1969 caused parents living in the area to send a protest petition to Preston Town Council asking to make the road a play street

Traffic problems in Rutland Street, Preston, back in 1969 caused parents living in the area to send a protest petition to Preston Town Council asking to make the road a play street Photo: Norman Wiggins

Sitting in the considerable shadow of St Walburge's Church spire is the street named after the church - St Walburge Avenue, Preston - pictured here in 1990

Sitting in the considerable shadow of St Walburge's Church spire is the street named after the church - St Walburge Avenue, Preston - pictured here in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson

Another view of St Walburge Avenue in Preston - pictured in 1990

Another view of St Walburge Avenue in Preston - pictured in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson

