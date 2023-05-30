17 interesting pictures looking back at the development of Cotton Court in Preston

Cotton Court was originally built in 1851 as a spinning mill for Thomas Ainsworth & Sons, one of Preston’s largest spinning firms, and was known as Church Street Mill. In 1875 it was taken over by James Starkie & Sons, Iron & Wire Workers. But the huge complex was left empty when Starkies moved to Raglan Street at the end of the 1970s. It was in late 1982/early 1983 that developers put in an application to transform the area into the thriving Cotton Court area we know today. These pictures all show the buildings before, after and during the transformation. READ MORE: Images of the Ribbleton Lane area of Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Some of the most iconic buildings in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s best-loved fish and chip shops of the 90s and 00s