17 interesting pictures looking back at the development of Cotton Court in Preston

As Bhailok Court dominates the city skyline we look back at another development on Church Street in Preston.
By Naomi Moon
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Cotton Court was originally built in 1851 as a spinning mill for Thomas Ainsworth & Sons, one of Preston’s largest spinning firms, and was known as Church Street Mill. In 1875 it was taken over by James Starkie & Sons, Iron & Wire Workers. But the huge complex was left empty when Starkies moved to Raglan Street at the end of the 1970s. It was in late 1982/early 1983 that developers put in an application to transform the area into the thriving Cotton Court area we know today. These pictures all show the buildings before, after and during the transformation. READ MORE: Images of the Ribbleton Lane area of Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Some of the most iconic buildings in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s best-loved fish and chip shops of the 90s and 00s

The abandoned Starkie's Wire Works at Cotton Court, Preston. Image courtesy of the Beth Hayes, Preston Historical Society

1. Cotton Court, Preston

The abandoned Starkie's Wire Works at Cotton Court, Preston. Image courtesy of the Beth Hayes, Preston Historical Society Photo: Beth Hayes

Cotton Court, just off Church Street, Preston, pictured in 1939. This part of the complex was demolished in 1942

2. Cotton Court, Preston

Cotton Court, just off Church Street, Preston, pictured in 1939. This part of the complex was demolished in 1942 Photo: Preston Digital Archive

A giant timber is unloaded ready for installtion during the redevelopment of Cotton Court in Preston, back in 1989

3. Cotton Court, Preston

A giant timber is unloaded ready for installtion during the redevelopment of Cotton Court in Preston, back in 1989 Photo: Terry Bromley

Scaffolding covers the entirety of this building which is located to the west side of the old Starkies Wire Works, off Church Street, Preston. It is part of the Cotton Court redevelopment plan in 1989

4. Cotton Court, Preston

Scaffolding covers the entirety of this building which is located to the west side of the old Starkies Wire Works, off Church Street, Preston. It is part of the Cotton Court redevelopment plan in 1989 Photo: Terry Bromley

