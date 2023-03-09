News you can trust since 1886
16 things Preston people miss and remember most from the 1990s

What do the 1990s mean to you?

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:56am

We asked Lancashire Post readers about their favourite memories and the things they miss the most. And it threw up some interesting stuff. The 1990s were 30 years ago – seems like yesterday and aside from wishing they were younger and with a little more hair, the generation remembering the 90s were longing to go back to their nightclubbing and rave days. And missing cheaper petrol prices was right up there (79p a litre!), as was Tokyo Jo’s, the Spice Girls and the alcopop Hooch. READ MORE: Weird and wonderful things you will experience in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: You know you’re from Preston if…. MORE MEMORIES: Films and TV shows that were filmed in Lancashire

Music featured heavily in the things that people missed the most about the 1990s. And one of the biggest bands to come out of that decade was indie band Oasis. You lot were mad for them!

1. Oasis

Photo: Archive

Many of you said you missed being a child and the easy days that came with it. That meant time to play with your favourite toys. And if you were really lucky you got your hands on one of these - it was one of the most sought after toys of the 1990s - the Thunderbirds Tracy Island

2. Being a kid

Photo: Archive

One of the things that people missed the most about the 1990s was the cheaper prices. The UK was coming out of the recession years of the 1980s, things were looking brighter, and everything cost a lot less!

3. Cheaper prices

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Being a kid in the 1990s meant playing video games and one of the consoles of choice at the time was the SEGA Megadrive

4. SEGA Megadrive

Photo: Archive

