16 photos showing scenes of Morecambe, Garstang, Lytham and Fleetwood folk posing for the camera all the way back in 1992

Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life on the Fylde Coast back in 1992

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing local folk doing all manner of things in 1992. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories of the Fylde Coast from 1991. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos of the Fylde Coast from 1990. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at the Fylde Coast in 1989

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here (for Lancashire Post) or here (for Blackpool Gazette)

1. Fylde Coast in 1992

Fleetwood Harbour Yacht Club offshore survival unit at the Nautical College

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1992

There were more than 90 stars to follow as a primary school put on its nativity play. Weeks of rehearsals came to an end when all 92 pupils of Wrea Green County Primary, Wrea Green, acted out the Nativity to a packed St Nicholas Church

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1992

Headteacher David Charles hoists the Stars and Stripes at Freckleton C of E School. The village has a long association with America, after thousands of Americans were posted there during the Second World War

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1992

Fitter Peter McConville was one of a team working on a boiler feed pump at the ICI factory in Fleetwood

Photo: Archive

