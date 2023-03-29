News you can trust since 1886
16 of Preston's ugliest buildings including the Guild Hall, train and bus stations - as decided by our readers

When you look at around the streets of Preston there are some buildings that instantly catch the eye.

By Naomi Moon
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:36 BST

But not all of them are for the right reasons. In this collection of pictures you will find many of the buildings that you don’t find appealing in the slightest. These are the ugliest places in the city – as suggested by you. Do you agree with those listed here? Drop us a line – with more suggestions. And look out for another photo gallery of some of the stunning architecture this fare city has to offer. READ MORE: Pictures of Preston’s Cheapside through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Wander down Orchard Street as it has changed. MORE MEMORIES: Lost pictures of Church Street from the 1930s through to the 80s

Unsurprisingly Preston Guild Hall is one building you love to hate. It was commissioned to replace the old Public Hall at Lune Street. It was due to be completed in time for the Preston Guild of 1972, but construction was delayed and it was only officially opened in 1973

Unsurprisingly Preston Guild Hall is one building you love to hate. It was commissioned to replace the old Public Hall at Lune Street. It was due to be completed in time for the Preston Guild of 1972, but construction was delayed and it was only officially opened in 1973 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There was no doubt that Preston Bus Station would feature on a list of ugly buildings. The people of the city have a strong love/hate relationship with the brutalist structure. In 2015 work started on a £23m renovation programme, refreshing the tired old space for generations more to come. And we all know it's claim to fame - it is the second biggest bus station in Europe, once the largest when it was first built in 1969

There was no doubt that Preston Bus Station would feature on a list of ugly buildings. The people of the city have a strong love/hate relationship with the brutalist structure. In 2015 work started on a £23m renovation programme, refreshing the tired old space for generations more to come. And we all know it's claim to fame - it is the second biggest bus station in Europe, once the largest when it was first built in 1969 Photo: Neil Cross

Also making the grade as one of the ugliest buildings in Preston is this one - Palatine House on Lancaster Road. It is part of a Government office block complex - home to the Department for Work and Pensions in the North West. It was built in the 1970s

Also making the grade as one of the ugliest buildings in Preston is this one - Palatine House on Lancaster Road. It is part of a Government office block complex - home to the Department for Work and Pensions in the North West. It was built in the 1970s Photo: Ian Robinson

Preston Prison in the heart of the city is a fairly unusual building - it has a foreboding feeling to it as you drive or walk past the towering walls. It was originally built in 1790 and later rebuilt as a Victorian goal. It closed down in 1931 and converted to military use from 1939. Set for demolition after the Second World War, it was later announced it would become a civilian prison again in 1948

Preston Prison in the heart of the city is a fairly unusual building - it has a foreboding feeling to it as you drive or walk past the towering walls. It was originally built in 1790 and later rebuilt as a Victorian goal. It closed down in 1931 and converted to military use from 1939. Set for demolition after the Second World War, it was later announced it would become a civilian prison again in 1948 Photo: Archive

