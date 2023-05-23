15 scenes taking in Preston's Ribbleton Lane area - possibly one of the oldest in the city

A torn deed that dates to around 1290 is the first reference found to Preston’s land south of Ribbleton Lane – meaning this area has been in use since that time! It was once one of the busiest shopping main roads in and out of the city. For many years it was an area with a myriad of corner shops. It later became a mecca for DIY enthusiasts as the area expanded. Many of the large warehouse type places are still there, but are home to a much more varied collection of shops. These pictures take in a few different decades and show the change the area has undertaken over the years. READ MORE: Some of the most iconic buildings in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s best love chippies of the 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s Plungington Road in the 90s