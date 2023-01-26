News you can trust since 1886
15 scenes showing just what life was like in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham back in 1993

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures of everyday folk through the years.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

Life on the Fylde Coast was packed full of different events. Are you in any of the pictures? Or do you recognise your friends? Let us know. READ MORE: The Fylde Coast back in 1992. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Retro snow fun on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of the Fylde Coast in 1991

1. Fylde Coast in 1993

Noel Edmonds visits Morecambe

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1993

Youngsters at a tiny Lancashire school are sowing the seeds for a thriving butterfly house and garden. Mayor of Wyre Coun Tom Ibison helped to make the garden at Bleasdale CE Primary School, near Garstang, a blooming success when he planted a cherry tree

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1993

Garstang music makers

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1993

More music makers from Garstang

Photo: Archive

