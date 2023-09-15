15 retro pictures of The Friday Club discos at Penwortham’s St Mary’s Church in the 1970s and 1980s

Countless youngsters who grew up in the Penwortham area will have one standout recollection of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

With The Friday Club having been started by his parents, Mick Yeadon sill has many a fond memory of that era, with the popular youth club open to all local 11- to 16-year-olds. After a few months of it staring, however, they needed to raise more funds to keep it going, and so started putting on monthly Saturday night discos.

The first edition got about 140 attendees, but their mobile DJ soon revealed that he was leaving for college, meaning that the disco was without a disc jockey. Enter Mick himself, who – after persuading his parents to let him buy some equipment – managed to get the SaturnScope Disco off the ground. Within a couple of months, the event was attracting over 300 people, with keen students hot-footing it down Cop Lane after school to queue at Mick’s front door on the Wednesday before each Saturday disco to get tickets.

With the disco having run for over 10 years, Mick - still a DJ to this day under the name MicksDiscoFever – was moved to organise a reunion after being inspired reading the tributes to the event on the Penwortham Past & Present Facebook group during lockdown. Now, with help from a few friends who he’s know for almost 50 years, he’s managed to get a date in the diary.

The reunion is set to take place at St Teresa’s Club on Queensway in Penwortham on 14th October 23, and Mick is promising all prospective attendees that he’ll be playing nothing but those ‘70 and ‘80s hits they all fell in love with back in the day. With 110 of the 150 tickets sold so far, the event will also be raising funds for Derian House and St. Catherine’s.

For ticket details, please contact Mick on Facebook

