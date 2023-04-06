News you can trust since 1886
15 of Preston's nicest buildings including the Harris Museum, Deepdale stadium and the bus station - as decided by our readers

Following our look back at some of Preston’s ugliest buildings, this time we check out the nicest ones.

By Naomi Moon
Published 6th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

These buildings all catch your eye for the right reasons – they are a sight to behold and make Preston a city to be proud of. All the buildings in this collection were chosen by readers. I think you’ll agree that some of the entries might be a little shocking. What do you think? READ MORE: 16 of Preston’s ugliest buildings. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Take a walk down Cheapside through the years. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Orchard Street in Preston

Rebuilt stand by stand over a few years, Deepdale Stadium, home to football team Preston North End, made it onto a shortlist of buildings judged to be the nicest in Preston by Lancashire Post readers

1. Deepdale Stadium

Rebuilt stand by stand over a few years, Deepdale Stadium, home to football team Preston North End, made it onto a shortlist of buildings judged to be the nicest in Preston by Lancashire Post readers Photo: Nick Potts

Long thought to be the jewel in Preston's crown is the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in the heart of the city centre. It is certainly eye-catching and has stood watch over many important events since it was built in 1877

2. Harris Museum and Art Gallery

Long thought to be the jewel in Preston's crown is the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in the heart of the city centre. It is certainly eye-catching and has stood watch over many important events since it was built in 1877 Photo: Neil Cross

The former Preston Post Office was built in 1903 and had an extension added in 1925. But the Grade II listed building was deemed too big to house a post office and was sold to Preston Council in 2005. It saw a number of uses and proposed uses before being sold to the Signature Living Group who intended to turn it into the Shankly Hotel. However, work has stalled on the project due to financial difficulties. Many Preston folk are still keen to see this grand old edifice brought back to its former glory

3. Old Preston Post Office

The former Preston Post Office was built in 1903 and had an extension added in 1925. But the Grade II listed building was deemed too big to house a post office and was sold to Preston Council in 2005. It saw a number of uses and proposed uses before being sold to the Signature Living Group who intended to turn it into the Shankly Hotel. However, work has stalled on the project due to financial difficulties. Many Preston folk are still keen to see this grand old edifice brought back to its former glory Photo: Kevin McGuinness

This one may come as a shock to some Preston folk - but Preston bus station has proved to be the 'Marmite' of the city - you either love it or hate it. And it seems many of you love it. The brutalist structure is now a listed building and has been lovingly brought back to life in recent years

4. Preston bus station

This one may come as a shock to some Preston folk - but Preston bus station has proved to be the 'Marmite' of the city - you either love it or hate it. And it seems many of you love it. The brutalist structure is now a listed building and has been lovingly brought back to life in recent years Photo: Neil Cross

