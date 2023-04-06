3 . Old Preston Post Office

The former Preston Post Office was built in 1903 and had an extension added in 1925. But the Grade II listed building was deemed too big to house a post office and was sold to Preston Council in 2005. It saw a number of uses and proposed uses before being sold to the Signature Living Group who intended to turn it into the Shankly Hotel. However, work has stalled on the project due to financial difficulties. Many Preston folk are still keen to see this grand old edifice brought back to its former glory Photo: Kevin McGuinness