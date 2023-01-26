News you can trust since 1886
15 nostalgic pictures of Preston Brownies which bring back all the memories of the 80s and 90s

These fabulous pictures bring back all the memories of Preston’s thriving Brownie community.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 6:22am

Awards, charity events and fun days dominated the decade. They are all in these images captured in Preston and surrounding areas – do you recognise anyone?

1. Brownies in the 80s and 90s

PENWORTHAM GALA. Penwortham Brownies dress up as Dalmatians at Penwortham Gala in 1997

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

2. Brownies in the 80s and 90s

The Lostock Hall St. James' Brownies fly the flag during a procession through Lostock Hall, near Preston back in 1996

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Brownies in the 80s and 90s

The clowns of 1st Middleforth Brownies bring some extra colour to Penwortham Gala in 1998

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

4. Brownies in the 80s and 90s

A member of the 2nd Longton St Andrew's Brownie, Sarah Wyllie, seven, from Walmer Bridge, near Preston, with the Bethlehem Peace Light during a meeting at St Andrew's Church Hall in Longton, near Preston in 1997

Photo: Ian Robinson

