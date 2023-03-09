News you can trust since 1886
14 photos to take you back to 1996 and see what life was like in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

Bring back memories of 1996 with these nostalgic images.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 5:58am

With Euro ‘96 football fever gripping the nation it might have seemed like there was nothing else going on, but these candid snapshots show just what else gripped the Fylde Coast in the 1990s. You might even spot yourself! READ MORE: Look back at the Fylde Coast in 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 1994 and life on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from Morecambe, Fleetwood, Lytham and Garstang in 1993

Tea rooms designed for 1950s holidaymakers were transformed into a venue for a massive rave. The faded splendour was disused Pontin's Holiday Camp, Middleton, near Heysham - renamed Bohemia for the weekend. And thousands of people flocked to the North Lancashire site to take part in the 24-hour event. Pictured are some of the ravers

At the age of 24 Rachel Wood was appointed fashion buyer for top Lancashire store JR Taylor in St Annes. After starting work as a sales assistant, in little more than two years she won her promotion and is now in charge of a department with a £1m annual turnover

The crowds and press gather for Royal Lytham Open

Youngsters from Garstang School of Gymnastics at their new facility at Nateby. Pictured are, front, from left: Shona Welch, Sarah Gray, Rhian Lowe, Stacey Robinson. Middle: Kristine Welsby, Zoe Glover, Sarah Mayor. Back: Harriet Kilgallen, Nadia Welch, Sophia Thompson, Carolyn Hawker and Rebecca Yates

