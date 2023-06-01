News you can trust since 1886
Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, PrestonClassic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston
Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston

14 images from Preston's much-loved Classic Car Show from over the years

Calling all petrolheads!
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Engines revving, the unmistakable whiff of petrol and grease on the wind, and the glint of sunlight bouncing off gleaming paintwork, it’s the Classic Car Show. So, take a stroll through Avenham and Miller Park and feast your eyes on the horse-powered sights and throttle-gurgling sounds at what is undoubtedly Mecca for Preston-based fans of all things mechanical and retro…

Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

1. Classic car show

Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Event organiser Canon Timothy Lipscomb.

2. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston. Event organiser Canon Timothy Lipscomb.

Event organiser Canon Timothy Lipscomb. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Brothers Aaron (8) and Stephen (11) Geraghty enjoy the vehicles on display at the Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston

3. Brothers Aaron (8) and Stephen (11) Geraghty enjoy the vehicles on display at the Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston

Brothers Aaron (8) and Stephen (11) Geraghty enjoy the vehicles on display at the Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston Photo: Julian Brown

Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston

4. Steve Spencer with his 1967 Honda CB 450 motorbike

Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston Photo: Julian Brown

