14 images from Preston's much-loved Classic Car Show from over the years

Engines revving, the unmistakable whiff of petrol and grease on the wind, and the glint of sunlight bouncing off gleaming paintwork, it’s the Classic Car Show. So, take a stroll through Avenham and Miller Park and feast your eyes on the horse-powered sights and throttle-gurgling sounds at what is undoubtedly Mecca for Preston-based fans of all things mechanical and retro…
1. Classic car show
Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
2. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston. Event organiser Canon Timothy Lipscomb.
Event organiser Canon Timothy Lipscomb. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
3. Brothers Aaron (8) and Stephen (11) Geraghty enjoy the vehicles on display at the Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston
Brothers Aaron (8) and Stephen (11) Geraghty enjoy the vehicles on display at the Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston Photo: Julian Brown
4. Steve Spencer with his 1967 Honda CB 450 motorbike
Classic car and Motorbike Show at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston Photo: Julian Brown