News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

13 retro pictures of the 1975 opening of the M55 motorway between Preston and Blackpool

As the M55 gears up to welcome the first motorists on its new £207m motorway junction, we take a look back on when the motorway first opened.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

With the new road – which is named after Edith Rigby in honour of Preston’s most famous suffragette who dedicated most of her life to fighting for women's rights – having opened to drivers on July 3, take a look back at the road’s inception in 1975...

Also, be sure not to miss… 11 picture memories of the M55 motorway between Blackpool and Preston as the new junction and A583 link road gets ready for opening

Neil Carmichael, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of the Environment, cuts the tape to open the Blackpool-Broughton M55 motorway On the left is Donald Dean, director of the North West Road Construction Unit

1. The opening of the M55

Neil Carmichael, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of the Environment, cuts the tape to open the Blackpool-Broughton M55 motorway On the left is Donald Dean, director of the North West Road Construction Unit Photo: Preston Library

Photo Sales
In April 1975 British Aerospace demonstrated the versatility of the Jaguar fighter by turning the almost completed M55 at Weeton into a runway. Mock emergency landing

2. The opening of the M55

In April 1975 British Aerospace demonstrated the versatility of the Jaguar fighter by turning the almost completed M55 at Weeton into a runway. Mock emergency landing Photo: submit

Photo Sales
4th July 1975, "a walk down the new motorway for members of the official party at the opening of the M55"

3. The opening of the M55

4th July 1975, "a walk down the new motorway for members of the official party at the opening of the M55" Photo: Preston Library

Photo Sales
The Jaguar aircraft on the M55 in April 1975

4. The opening of the M55

The Jaguar aircraft on the M55 in April 1975 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonBlackpoolM55