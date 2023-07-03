13 retro pictures of the 1975 opening of the M55 motorway between Preston and Blackpool
As the M55 gears up to welcome the first motorists on its new £207m motorway junction, we take a look back on when the motorway first opened.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST
With the new road – which is named after Edith Rigby in honour of Preston’s most famous suffragette who dedicated most of her life to fighting for women's rights – having opened to drivers on July 3, take a look back at the road’s inception in 1975...
