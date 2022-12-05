It has had many changes in fortune over the years – a place where the rich once lived, and where students flock due to its close proximity to the university. Parts of Broadgate fall in a conservation area – namely Fishergate Hill. A conservation area is described as an area ‘of special architectural or historic interest the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance’. Other parts of Broadgate feature listed buildings. And of course there are newer streets and buildings mixed in with this historic district. This gallery of photos from the 80s show all of this. READ MORE: See Preston’s historic Flag Market through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shopping gem Miller Arcade seen in old pictures. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston favourite the covered market in the 90s and 00s