News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This row of terraced houses in Broadgate are considered as listed buildings. The terrace became listed buildings in 1979 and this means that any work carried out on the homes must conform to strict conditions that won't alter the or spoil the appearance of them
This row of terraced houses in Broadgate are considered as listed buildings. The terrace became listed buildings in 1979 and this means that any work carried out on the homes must conform to strict conditions that won't alter the or spoil the appearance of them

13 pictures from the 80s showing Preston's Broadgate - including development of the area in the heart of the city

Broadgate is an area very close to Preston city centre.

By Naomi Moon
15 hours ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 5:44am

It has had many changes in fortune over the years – a place where the rich once lived, and where students flock due to its close proximity to the university. Parts of Broadgate fall in a conservation area – namely Fishergate Hill. A conservation area is described as an area ‘of special architectural or historic interest the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance’. Other parts of Broadgate feature listed buildings. And of course there are newer streets and buildings mixed in with this historic district. This gallery of photos from the 80s show all of this. READ MORE: See Preston’s historic Flag Market through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shopping gem Miller Arcade seen in old pictures. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston favourite the covered market in the 90s and 00s

1. Broadgate in the 80s

In this image we see a mix of the old and the new of Broadgate. On the right of the picture there are some of the older houses that formed Broadgate, alongside the new development of Broadgate Park. Also seen is a small park that was erected for the enjoyment of children who were expected to flood the area once the new builds were completed

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Broadgate in the 80s

These cheeky chappies were helping out with construction work being done in Broadgate. Do you recognise anyone?

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Broadgate in the 80s

Construction work in Broadgate in 1983 - the finished houses would form Broadgate Park

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Broadgate in the 80s

This is the site of the old railway line that ran from Preston to Southport. In 1983 Preston Council and developers decided to turn the whole area in Broadgate into a new housing estate, which included this public park area

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PrestonMemories