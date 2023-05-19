1 . Andrew Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff: Famed for his 2005 Ashes heroics, the Preston-born Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is one of the biggest cricket stars this country has ever produced. Famed for his lethal pace bowling and his destructive batting, the all-rounder came through the ranks at Lancashire County Cricket Club and played 79 Tests for England. Since retiring from cricket, he has moved into TV presenting, working on shows including Top Gear. Photo: Press Association