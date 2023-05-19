As one of the country’s oldest and most historic football clubs, Preston North End have captured the hearts and minds of millions over the course of their 143-year history. And there are a few famous faces amongst those who consider themselves fans...
From politicians and pundits to wrestlers and rugby players, North End can count a few of the country’s most well-known personalities, celebrities, and athletes as adherents to all things Deepdale. And so, here are some of Preston North End’s most famous fans...
1. Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff: Famed for his 2005 Ashes heroics, the Preston-born Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is one of the biggest cricket stars this country has ever produced. Famed for his lethal pace bowling and his destructive batting, the all-rounder came through the ranks at Lancashire County Cricket Club and played 79 Tests for England. Since retiring from cricket, he has moved into TV presenting, working on shows including Top Gear. Photo: Press Association
2. Nick Park
Nick Park: Perhaps the UK's most famous animator and the stunningly creative filmmaker behind Wallace and Gromit, Creature Comforts, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, and Early Man, the Preston-born Nick Park has also won four Academy Awards for his iconic work. Photo: National World
3. Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick: Born in Carlisle, the towering 6'6" Borthwick attended Hutton Grammar School and started his rugby career with Preston Grasshoppers, eventually going on to make almost 400 appearances for Bath and Saracens as well as earning 57 caps for England. He has since moved into coaching, winning the 2021/22 Premiership with Leicester Tigers, and is currently the head coach of England. Photo: David Davies
4. Wade Barrett
Wade Barnett: a hulking two-metre former bare-knuckle boxer-turned-WWE superstar, Wade Barnett is one of Britain's greatest ever wrestling exports. Hailing from Penwortham, he's a lifelong North End supporter who now works as a colour commentator on SmackDown. Photo: Neil Cross