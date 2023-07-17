11 pictures from Channel 4 presenting The Big Breakfast in Blackpool
Channel 4’s Big Breakfast was a massive hit back in the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Mar 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST
The vibrancy of the show with its crazy games, music and studio setting of a mansion offered an alternative to its grownup rivals of BBC Breakfast and GMTV. It was one for the teens and twenty somethings to tune into to start the day. It first aired in 1992 and was the springboard for the careers of presenters Chris Evans, Johnny Vaughan, Denise Van Outen and Zoe Ball.
It went out on the road too and was broadcast on a couple of occasions live from Blackpool – notably the Pleasure Beach in 1995 and also at Marton Mere Holiday Park.
These photos dug from the archives rewind to that nostalgic time. Were you there?
