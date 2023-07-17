News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

11 pictures from Channel 4 presenting The Big Breakfast in Blackpool

Channel 4’s Big Breakfast was a massive hit back in the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Mar 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST

The vibrancy of the show with its crazy games, music and studio setting of a mansion offered an alternative to its grownup rivals of BBC Breakfast and GMTV. It was one for the teens and twenty somethings to tune into to start the day. It first aired in 1992 and was the springboard for the careers of presenters Chris Evans, Johnny Vaughan, Denise Van Outen and Zoe Ball.

It went out on the road too and was broadcast on a couple of occasions live from Blackpool – notably the Pleasure Beach in 1995 and also at Marton Mere Holiday Park.

These photos dug from the archives rewind to that nostalgic time. Were you there?

In case you missed these:

29 scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 70s, 80s and 90s which will remind you of its thrilling rides - some long gone but not forgotten

22 scenes from the shops loved and lost in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

Reminiscing over shopping trips to Blackpool town centre - 18 scenes from the nineties and noughties

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our Facebook page

Frank Carson and Danny Minogue ready for broadcast

1. Big Breakfast

Frank Carson and Danny Minogue ready for broadcast Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Danny Minogue meets the crowd during a broadcast from Blackpool Pleasure for the Big Breakfast in 1995

2. Big Breakfast

Danny Minogue meets the crowd during a broadcast from Blackpool Pleasure for the Big Breakfast in 1995 Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Crowds gather for Channel 4's Big Breakfast at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

3. Big Breakfast

Crowds gather for Channel 4's Big Breakfast at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
All set for the morning show at the Pleasure Beach - were you there?

4. Big Breakfast

All set for the morning show at the Pleasure Beach - were you there? Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolChannel 4Zoe Ball