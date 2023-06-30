News you can trust since 1886
11 picture memories of the M55 motorway between Blackpool and Preston as the new junction and A583 link road gets ready for opening

As new junction on the M55 gets set for opening, we’ve delved into the archives to find all the old pictures of the motorway including some fascinating ones of its construction when railway arches needed to be pulled down to build the road.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Broughton roundabout, junction 3 for Fleetwood and Kirkham and the Preston New Road link at Marton Circle are featured. Check out the cars as well…

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette's archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

This was in 1975 and the caption on the back reads 'Approaching the Broughton 'interchange' '

This was in 1975 and the caption on the back reads 'Approaching the Broughton 'interchange' ' Photo: National World

The caption on the back of this picture from 1975 says 'Traffic on the Preston to Blackpool road goel along a new course to accommodate the link-up with the M55

The caption on the back of this picture from 1975 says 'Traffic on the Preston to Blackpool road goel along a new course to accommodate the link-up with the M55 Photo: National World

The caption for this picture from 1973 says: Two pile drivers stand where the M55 will join the M6 at Broughton. The camera looks out across the Fylde along the route the new road will take

The caption for this picture from 1973 says: Two pile drivers stand where the M55 will join the M6 at Broughton. The camera looks out across the Fylde along the route the new road will take Photo: National World

Broughton? It's undated

Broughton? It's undated Photo: National World

