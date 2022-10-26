News you can trust since 1886
Centre back David Moyes made an impact on and off the pitch - as a centre back and then as a manager. But as a player he made 174 appearances from 1993 to 1999
100 club: Here's 20 Preston North End who have all made at least 100 appearances for the club

Over the years Preston North End has had many memorable players.

By Naomi Moon
47 minutes ago

In this gallery of pictures we pay homage to just some of those players who have turned out for the club at least 100 times – no mean feat. How many do you remember? READ MORE: Top goalscorers for PNE through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: North End managers from the 90s and beyond. MORE MEMORIES: Preston managers from the 70s and 80s

1. Claude Davis

Jamaican Claude Davis made 108 appearances between 2003 and 2006

Photo: Ian Robinson

2. Colin Murdock

Centre back Colin Murdock played for Preston North End between 1997 and 2003 and made 214 appearances

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Matt Hill

Left back Matt Hill made 119 appearances from 2005 to 2008

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Callum Davidson

From 2004 to 2011 Callum Davidson made a total of 181 appearances

Photo: Neil Cross

