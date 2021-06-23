You're not really from Preston if you haven't done most of these 21 things...
If you grew up in Preston you will share a lot of these memories of our famous city.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 5:12 pm
From egg rolling to hot potatoes, Preston really isn't like anywhere else in the country.
We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers, you can read the full thread here.
So, according to people who know, you're not really from Preston if you haven't...
