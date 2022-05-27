The street extravaganza, which has been knocked off course by Covid for the past two years, will be back bigger and better thanks to a generous grant from Arts Council England.

When is the carnival?

The 48th Preston Caribbean Carnival, will go ahead on Sunday May 29. It is expected to attract up to 15,000 visitors.

No wonder they call it Preston's most colourful celebration.

It will start with a colourful and vibrant procession through the city centre and continue with a West Indian-themed family fun day on Moor Park.

The procession will dance its way from Moor Park at 12 noon, down Deepdale Road towards the city centre. It will turn into Meadow Street, then St Paul's Road and Sedgewick Street and back to Moor Park via North Road and Garstang Road.

The park event will include live performances from Caribbean Latin band July Julay, Levi Tafari, local One Voice Community Choir, UK Soca artist Soca Johnny, Phase One Steel Band Kasia Masai, along with other acts.

There will be Caribbean and other food stalls, a bar facility and lots of children’s activities, including creative making sessions and inflatables.

Dance troupes are already in rehearsal for the big day.

What else is happening as part of the celebrations?

The carnival will follow on from a huge star-studded "One Park - Living Legends" Reggae concert at Moor Park on the Saturday, making it a full weekend of calypso fun.

The ticket only event is a much-needed fundraiser to raise some missing funds from 2020 and 2021.

This line-up includes - Tippa Irie, Little Roy, Chanel One Sound System, with International Award winning Reggae artist Luciano headlining, supported by The Mafia and Fluxy Band performing live on stage for the first time in Preston.

What about the rumours after the Odeon and Tokyo Jo’s fire?

Preston's Caribbean Carnival is definitely ON, despite some rumours it has been called off.

Organisers acted swiftly earlier this week to shoot down reports that the colourful event had been cancelled due to last week's big fire in the city centre.

The Carnival committee said "several false news items" had reported the cancellation and they wanted to set the record straight.