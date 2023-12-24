Still scrawled on the cell walls of Preston’s old courthouse are the sentiments of some of those who have waited in its claustrophobic confines to learn their fate.

The Lancashire Post’s cameras have captured the darker corners of the Amounderness House building ahead of its conversion to a flexible office and retail facility.

It is more than 25 years since the Grade II-listed city centre landmark - which borders Lancaster Road, Earl Street and Birley Street - was last used as a court and more than 20 since it was largely abandoned altogether.

Originally opened as a police station and magistrates’ court in 1857, it became part of Preston Crown Court in the early 1970s, by which point the police station had been vacated.

One of the court cells where the accused would have sat awaiting a verdict on the charges against them

Six new courtrooms were created to complement the four located in Sessions House, further along Lancaster Road, on the other side of the Town Hall. It was then that the Amounderness House name was first used and the revamped building was given a Grade II listing in 1979.

While Sessions House remains in use, trials stopped being heard at Amounderness House in 1996 when the Preston Combined Court Centre opened on Ringway.

The Amounderness building has lain largely disused since the early 2000s and while a refurbishment had long been mooted, it was not until Preston received £20.9m from the government’s Towns Fund that there was enough cash available to make its re-emergence a reality.

Just under £5m from that pot has been combined with £2.3m invested by Preston City Council to enable the restoration of the historically significant part of the building and the demolition of its mid-20th century extensions, with a new annexe springing up in their place. A new public space will also be created within the existing courtyard area, which is currently used for vehicle storage by the local authority.

Amounderness House was originally built as Preston's police station and magistrates' court and was officially opened in May 1858

Planning permission was granted for the scheme - to be delivered by Maple Grove Developments and Eric Wright Construction - in November and Preston-based office specialists W_rkpace will operate the facility when it opens, which is expected to be in early 2026. Detailed plans are now being drawn up by the design team, led by the Frank Whittle Partnership, and work is due to get under way next July.