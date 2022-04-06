Take a bird's eye view of Blackpool with these forgotten photos
In 2010 former Gazette photographer Rob Lock took advantage of a bright summer’s day to take to the air to get a bird’s eye view of some of Blackpool’s most famous landmarks.
By Simon Drury
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:01 pm
Here we present some of the pictures he took on the day, some of which have not been seen for two years.
Can you spot buildings which no longer exist and attractions that are now little more than a memory?