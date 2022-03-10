Owner Malcolm Seddon, 80, bought the vintage brown leather boots around 40 years ago and is now looking to find them a new home - preferably to someone with a passion for Sir Tom and the club he played for all his career.

"They are in mint condition - never worn and still in the box," said Malcolm, a Manchester United fan who lives in Stalybridge.

"Tom graciously signed them for me when I took them to Deepdale and met him in 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tom Finney endorsed boots are still in immaculate condition.

"I'm open to offers. I don't know what they will fetch. But I'd like them to go to a North End fan who will cherish them like I have."

Malcolm, a former non-league player with Droylsden back in the day, has been a collector of football memorabilia for decades.

Now, well into retirement, he wants to make sure some items of his collection go to good homes, while the rest will go to his son.

Malcolm watches Sir Tom sign the boots at Deepdale in 2006.

"I bought these Tom Finney 'International' boots from a shop in Reddish in 1983," he recalled. "They are the type Sir Tom wore back in the late 40s or early 50s with the leather strap across the top.

"When I went to see him he told me he remembered playing in boots like that.

"They are in the original box and cost £3-6s-0d. They were endorsed by Tom and have his facsimile signature on the soles. But I got him to sign them personally on the sides. He was fascinated to see them.

"I have used them over the years, along with some other bits of my collection, to raise money for charity. I used to put on a display at football clubs after games when I ran an over-40s side and they attracted a lot of of interest.

"Tom was a fantastic player. I saw him many times, even though I'm a United fan.

"When I decided I would let them go I thought the best way was to sell them, if I could, to a Preston fan who would really look after them."