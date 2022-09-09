The Speaker of the House of Commons and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle paid tribute to her "calm and steadying influence over our country."

He said: "For all of us the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives - as familiar as a member of the family.

"Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the Royal Family, but a terrible loss for us all.

Her Majesty the Queen resplendent in the red of Lancashire.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives. She was our equilibrium, our guide and our Queen and we will miss her beyond measure."

Preston Mayor Coun Neil Darby said: "We join with people throughout the UK, the Commonwealth and many others from around the world in our sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"On behalf of the City of Preston I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to our new King and all the Royal Family at this time of great sorrow.

"Her Majesty was a source of hope, inspiration and unity for millions around the world throughout her reign. She served her country and Commonwealth with complete dedication, devotion and matchless dignity for over 70 years.

The Queen during a visit to Preston in 1974.

"The people of Preston will forever remember her visit to the city in 2002 as part of Her Majesty's Golden Jubilee and the honour she bestowed by granting city status to Preston."

Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick tweeted: "RIP HRH Queen Elizabeth II, thank you for everything you have done for this country for more than seven decades. You will be sorely missed."

The Church of England's Acting Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Philip North said: "This is a moment of very profound sadness. Whilst many of us will never have met Queen Elizabeth II, we love her very deeply.

"She has stood as a sign of unity and stability for our nation during many turbulent decades. Very few of us can even remember another monarch. We are now a nation in deep grief.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives."

"What a remarkable life this has been, a life given wholly in service to the nation, the commonwealth and to her family. We have been privileged to witness what has surely been one of the great lives of modern times. Let’s give thanks for that."

The Mayor of South Ribble, Coun David Howarth, said: "It is with great sorrow that South Ribble Borough Council has learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"As Mayor for South Ribble, I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Council and residents in our borough.

"Her Majesty has served our nation and fellow Commonwealth nations with tremendous honour and dignity, and it is with a heavy heart that we pay tribute today.

Preston Council leader Coun Matthew Brown said her dedication to public service was 'tireless.'

"We stand in condolence with those across the globe and do so with a sense of pride as we reflect on Her Majesty's reign."

The Catholic Diocese of Lancaster said it "stands with the nation in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We join our hands before God for her eternal rest and pray for the Royal Family at this time."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Out deepest condolences are with the Royal Family and this very sad time.

"Flags at our fire stations will now be flown at half mast to mark the national period of mourning."

The University of Central Lancashire’s Vice Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin praised the Queen's "extraordinary" contribution to the nation.”

"The UCLan community is very saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty who dedicated her life to public service and civic duty for the country.

"Her contribution to the nation over many decades has been extraordinary.

"Many at the University will still remember one of the proudest days in our history when in 2012 we were honoured to welcome Her Majesty and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh to our Burnley Campus as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time."

Preston North End FC issued a statement saying: "We join the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Everyone ay Preston North End is saddened by the news and out thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad and unprecedented time."

Lancashire Cricket Club said it was "greatly saddened" by the death of the Queen who was patron of the club.

"On behalf of the club, our players and management, members and staff past and present we convey our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Royal Fanily."

The leader of Preston City Council, Coun Matthew Brown said he was: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts in Preston are with the Royal Family who have lost a close family member.

"Her dedication to public service was tireless and she was deeply respected here and overseas."

Blackpool's Grand Theatre tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at Blackpool Grand Theatre are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.