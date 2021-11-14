Remembrance Sunday 2021: Preston honours the country's war heroes

Today (November 14), a Remembrance Sunday parade and service was held at the War Memorial and on the Flag Market in Preston City Centre, in order to commemorate Lancashire's war heroes.

The parade began at 10:30 am from Earl Street, whilst the Cenotaph service started at 11 am.

The commemorative events come as last year's Remembrance Sunday services were scaled back due to the Covid pandemic.

You can see the images from the Remembrance Day service held at Preston war memorial below, as captured by our photographer, Neil Cross.

