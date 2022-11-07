Remembrance Day: Blackpool knitters and crocheters create beautiful knitted poppy waterfall mural for community remembrance day celebration
A giant remembrance day ‘yarnbomb’ mural has been unveiled after hundreds of poppies were knitted and crocheted by volunteers.
Knitters from all over the Fylde got involved after reading about the planned mural back in April. Angela Ogden, of Newcastle Avenue, sent out the pattern and wool and asked volunteers to send the poppies back by October. With help from the Talbot Ward PACT group, and other members of her community, it was turned into a 12 foot waterfall display. It was unveiled on Nov 03, 2022, on the corner of Newcastle Avenue and Breck Road.
Angela said: “Everyone put their own spin on it as everyone knits slightly differently. Its a strong part of British history and it can't be forgotten. A lot of these were young men who literally gave their whole life to fight in that war.” There will be a gathering at the mural, and a minute silence, at 11am on Friday Nov 11, 2022.