Queen Elizabeth II: Preston's Hindu community's tribute to Her Majesty
Worshippers and visitors offered their personal respects before joining an assembly ofspecial prayers of remembrance and peace.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:45 pm
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Preston joined all the nation by offering a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty The Late Queen Elizabeth II with a special prayer assembly in memoriam of her life of service on Sunday 11 September 2022.
The tribute included a presentation of Her Majesty’s inspiring life and an observance of a minute’s silence to honor the profound dignity, selfless dedication and steadfast courage with which she served the United Kingdom and 56 Commonwealth nations for 70 years.
On behalf of the worldwide BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu fellowship, these tributes were also offered at all BAPS mandirs around the UK.
