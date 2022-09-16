News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II: Preston's Hindu community's tribute to Her Majesty

Worshippers and visitors offered their personal respects before joining an assembly ofspecial prayers of remembrance and peace.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:45 pm

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Preston joined all the nation by offering a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty The Late Queen Elizabeth II with a special prayer assembly in memoriam of her life of service on Sunday 11 September 2022.

The tribute included a presentation of Her Majesty’s inspiring life and an observance of a minute’s silence to honor the profound dignity, selfless dedication and steadfast courage with which she served the United Kingdom and 56 Commonwealth nations for 70 years.

On behalf of the worldwide BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu fellowship, these tributes were also offered at all BAPS mandirs around the UK.

Undefined: readMore

1. PHOTO-2022-09-15-09-59-22 (8).jpg

People of all ages visited to pay their respects.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. PHOTO-2022-09-15-09-59-22 (4).jpg

Prayers were also offered for the continued good health of His Majesty, and that he is blessed to serve our nation – all its people, of all faiths and backgrounds – and the entire Commonwealth of Nations with integrity, peace and harmony, in the abiding legacy of his great mother.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. PHOTO-2022-09-15-09-59-22 (3).jpg

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Preston joined all the nation by offering a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty The Late Queen Elizabeth II with a special prayer assembly in memoriam of her life of service on Sunday 11 September 2022.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. PHOTO-2022-09-15-09-59-22 (1).jpg

Flowers and lit candles placed by a picture of the Queen in memory of her many years of service.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIPrestonUnited Kingdom
Next Page
Page 1 of 3