£10k Preston-made dining table among furniture to sell at auction

Kevin Kendal, a valuer and auctioneer at 1818 Auctioneers Picture: Steven Barber © www.stevenbarber.co.uk

It was one of four pieces of furniture from a house on the Lancashire Cumbria border that made well over their estimates at the online auction.

All dating from the 19th century and coming from a family home, the dining table sold for £10,800, a Georgian burr wood bureau fetched £3,650, a drum table went for £1,100 and a near pair of bookcases made £680.

A delighted Kevin Kendal from 1818 Auctioneers, based in Crooklands, said well-made items, with lots of quality details, continue to do well at auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19th Century mahogany dining table which made £10,800 Picture:1818 Auctioneers

He said: “And, in the case of the 14ft dining room table, it sold well because it was made by very good English furniture makers – working in Lancaster and Preston – Lodge and Co.

“The quality of their work and attention to detail matched that of the better known Lancaster furniture makers, Gillows, who set up shop about 100 years earlier. I expect the mahogany for this table also came into Lancaster via the port.

“The vendor, who wishes to remain anonymous, remembers the table being fully extended and looking fabulous. And that includes a great leg detail. They are inset into the table so no one would have the problem of knocking knees with a table leg.”