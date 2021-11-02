Preston's Plau Bar presents Gruesome Histories & Silent Horror of Preston

Plau Bar

On Thursday evening this week, Powders (Horsley/ Brown) present a new live-improvised score to Watson and Webber’s 1928 short film of Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story.

Through Cello and Electronics, Powders weave intricate and dynamic collages of lulling, delicate textures to huge walls of sound reflecting Poe’s tale of madness, isolation, metaphysics, and family. Join them in the Vault for this intimate horror screening and live musical score.

On Sunday evening, writer and Director Sharon Lancaster tells the tales of Preston’s cut throat past. Having spent 10 years retelling the stories of Lancashire’s dark history through tours and immersive performance, she summarises that journey in a talk looking at the most spine chilling and interesting history of Preston.

Piran Ward, general manager of PLAU, said: “It’s fantastic to open the PLAU’s ancient vaults to these historical events. The ‘Spirit Vault’ was rediscovered in 2016 filled to the brim with rubble and bricked up. Since reopening and gaining listed status with Historic England, we are always asked about the history of the building. Now we can finally welcome this programme of historic events that will bring to life the rich history of Preston”.