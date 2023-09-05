Watch more videos on Shots!

The historic structure, on Cragg's Row in Plungington, is more than 200 years old and has lain derelict for decades. It has been minus its sails since the 1880s and in recent years has suffered from both fire and vandalism.

Plans to convert the Grade-II listed building into a community hub and foodbank fell by the wayside in 2021, but now it is the subject of separate planning applications by the same developer - for different proposed uses.

The windmill on Cragg's Row has been put to all kinds of uses down the years, beyond its original one

Simca Investments Ltd. has lodged proposals with Preston City Council to reinvent the windmill - either by making it part of the rental Airbnb network or by turning it into a house in multiple occupation (HMO). It would probably be amongst the quirkiest examples of either in the country.

HMOs are properties that have been converted for use by at least three people from more than one household, who share facilities like the kitchen and bathroom of the premises.

The applications propose identical changes to the building, irrespective of the differing blueprints for how it would operate depending on whether the Airbnb or HMO option was ultimately chosen - should both be approved.

A design and access statement attached to the two submissions describes “minor” external alterations to the building’s façade - namely, the creation of three new windows at ground floor level and another at first floor height.

Now history is set to turn again for the windmill, with plans for it to become an Airbnb or a house share

“These windows will match the scale, proportions and siting within the same vertical linear alignment as existing windows,” the document states.

One ground floor window would be removed and bricked up, while an annexe building would lose its existing garage door-style opening, with that being replaced with a high-level window. Meanwhile, a current window within the annexe would make way for a new main entrance. All other alterations would be internal.

After its flour-grinding operations ended in the late 19th century, the windmill has seen a range of uses – as an overflow prison,piano workshop, garage, World War Two-era cinema and a merchant’s storage warehouse.

The fire at the building is thought to have damaged its timber structural elements, which will have to be inspected more closely once any work begins before it can be decided whether they can be retained and repaired or would need replacing.

Additional windows would be added to the building under either of the proposed changes

Planning agents PSA Design claim that both proposals “fit with national and local planning policy and will have no negative effect in terms of visual impact within this site”.

As well as planning permission, the proposals would require listed building consent to be granted.