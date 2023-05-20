Preston's Guild Hall: take a look back at 50 years of gigs, shows and off-stage drama
As Preston looks forward to the day in the not-too-distant future when the Guild Hall will be reverberating to the sound of the shows that have been shut out of the city so long, the Lancashire Post has been looking back over the venue's illustrious - and sometimes tumultuous - past.
In “Preston’s Guild Hall: 50 years of history”, local democracy reporter Paul Faulkner charts the venue’s first half century – from its opening in 1973 and its golden age, through to the difficulties that have dogged it over the past decade.
Along the way, we take a peek in the Post’s archive of pictures showing performances - and audiences - from gigs and events down the years.
Watch the documentary in the video player at the top of this page - and see if it sparks memories of any of the shows you were at, or even if you can spot yourself in the crowds.