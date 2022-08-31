Preston to get grant to spend on parks project
Preston Council has been allocated £85,000 from the Government's Levelling Up Fund to refurbish some of its parks.
To qualify for the money the authority has been told it must submit a project proposal by October 3 and spend it before April 5 next year.
A report by the council says officers are currently working on identifying a scheme.
The grant is being offered to local authority areas which rate highly on the Index of Multiple Deprivation and have limited access to green space.
The offer letter states that “We are on a mission to improve access to the green space across the UK and we want to work with you to achieve it.
"We know green spaces deliver the greatest benefits to residents when they are designed using local knowledge. This is why we are adopting a wide approach to our definition of “parks” and giving you discretion on which projects to fund.