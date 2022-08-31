Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To qualify for the money the authority has been told it must submit a project proposal by October 3 and spend it before April 5 next year.

A report by the council says officers are currently working on identifying a scheme.

The grant is being offered to local authority areas which rate highly on the Index of Multiple Deprivation and have limited access to green space.

Preston's Miller Park

The offer letter states that “We are on a mission to improve access to the green space across the UK and we want to work with you to achieve it.