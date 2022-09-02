Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds are expected as Fulwood Barracks stages an action-packed open day with spectacular demonstrations on the ground and in the air.

One of the high points is bound to be a flypast by an iconic Spitfire fighter plane made famous in the Battle of Britain during World War Two.

And the Army's Parachute Display Team will be dropping in for the show which opens at 11am and continues through to 4:30pm.

Entry is free and the forces have promised a huge range of activities and displays to entertain the public.

They will include a performance by the IMPS Motorcycle Display Team, young riders who have performed around the world - including at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo - and whose youngest member is only five.

The show will have an inflatable assault course for visitors to try, gaming zones, flight simulators and climbing walls.

On display will be World War Two aircraft, large combat vehicles and display stands staffed by military units.

The daredevil IMPS Notorcycle Display Team in action.

The event was last held in 2019, with the past two years cancelled due to Covid.

Colonel Darren Doherty, Commander of Army Headquarters North West, said: "The last few years have undoubtedly been difficult and sobering for the whole country due to the pandemic.

"It is against that background that I hope this year’s show is just a bit more special.

"Having assumed command of Headquarters North West in December 2021, this is my first Preston Military Show and so I am especially hopeful everyone has a great fun day."

The Army Parachute Display Team will be dropping in.