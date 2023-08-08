News you can trust since 1886
Preston Guild Hall: Lancashire Post readers set out their wishlist for the acts and events they want to see grace its stage

Lancashire Post readers have reacted with almost universal delight to the news that the Guild Hall will stage its first entertainment event since the curtain came down on the venue in 2019 amid a legal wrangle that ended up lasting four years.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 3 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST

As the Post revealed last week, the hall will host the rearranged Preston Weekender in November, after its organisers postponed the music festival, which was due to be staged on the Flag Market this weekend.

While the weekend of gigs is currently the only booking at the venue - and its future is still far from certain - it seems readers share Preston City Council’s hope that this could be the start of the Guild Hall’s long-awaited comeback. There were also plenty of ideas about who and what should be hosted there.

The Guild Hall will be bouncing again in November - for two nights at leastThe Guild Hall will be bouncing again in November - for two nights at least
The Guild Hall will be bouncing again in November - for two nights at least
Here’s what some of you had to say on our Facebook page…

Beverley Hargreaves

Great news, would be great if they did the Christmas panto this year.

Blaise Chandler

About time! Everyone loved the gigs there!

Johnny Tattersall

Hope they bring back the snooker to Preston.

Janette Smith

Brilliant news for Preston.

Scott Robert Frazer

Great that the venue is going to be reopened, just need to get big names playing rather than naff tribute acts and coffin dodgers.

Dave Nic

Get the darts on here.

George Needham

Brilliant news. It’s absolutely shameful that it was ever allowed to close in the first place. Hope to see some more PCW shows there in future.

Mark Commons

The glory days of the 70s [and] 80s - there were tops bands on at least three time a month.

The likes of Thin Lizz, Whitesnake, Black Sabbath, Van Halen, Hawkwind, Judas Priest, UFO - obviously all rock bands. Need to bring the good days back where all the top artists came to the Guild Hall!

Darren Crook

We need a big venue for Preston, seen loads of great things there - last one was an 80s rewind, all original bands and singers. Welcome back, Guild Hall.

Paul Lishman

Bring back top rock bands not tribute bands.

Alison Lawson

We go to Lytham, we go to Blackpool - [why], when we live in Preston, can we not spend our money to see bands, shows etc. in our hometown? This should be a great venue, as good as the Lowry in Salford.

Andrew Poole

Oooo might get me old job back!!!

Dorothy Power

Love to see New Years Eve Proms!! They were brilliant and a ‘sellout’

Craig Moyes

Went to see the Wonderstuff there many years ago, top gig.

Keith Pickup

First band I ever [saw] at the Guild Hall - 1977, Thin Lizzy.

John Bates

I used to go regularly in the 1970s and saw some of the real legends. From (the real) Genesis, in 1972, through Bowie, Supertramp, Gong, Alex Harvey, Roxy Music, Joan Armatrading, John Cooper-Clark, Be Bop Deluxe, Van der Graff Generator, Ian Drury, Caravan, and even Darts, to name but some. On the negative side, I also saw Chris de Burgh but, fortunately, the bar remained open.

Richard James Winder

It's not the cost of gigs and events, it's the price of parking and the price of refreshments on top. It can be up to £6 or £7 pounds a pint - who can afford these prices? Preston Council should get a grip and stop ripping the paying public off.

Dorothy Davies

We saw Bing Crosby Tony Bennett Shirley Bassey and Bob Hope.

Sybil Craven

One of my best memories was going to listen to Humperdinck at The Guild Hall with my mother. Fab - u - lous!

