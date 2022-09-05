Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are claiming victory after the rebuilt viaduct over the railway in Croston was given a more rural look.

A local artist was allowed by owners Network Rail to paint a country scene on the controversial steel parapets in Meadow Lane.

And now campaigners say: "We are more than pleased with the end result. The bridge seems to disappear in the sky and our countryside has come back."

Kath Almond celebrates victory in the battle of the bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The battle began in the summer of July 2018 when Network Rail announced it was rebuilding the bridge on the A581 into the picturesque village.

The railings which ran along both sides of the structure were removed and solid steel barriers were introduced in their place.

The new-look enraged locals who formed a protest group and launched a petition. The row was even aired on television.

Residents say the freshly-painted bridge is now more in keeping with the village.

An offer to paint the steel in shades of green, grey and blue was met with another volley of protest from furious villagers.

An anonymous benefactor stepped in and covered the parapets in a vinyl wrap showing a rural scene and messages of 'Welcome to Croston' and 'Thanks for Visiting' on either side.

That caused Network Rail to let off steam, with a spokesman declaring: "Changing the appearance of our property without our permission is illegal." So the wrap was peeled off, leaving cold steel yet again.

Now, after more peace talks, the two sides have reached a ceasefire and a freshly-painted countryside scene now greets visitors as they enter Croston.

The steel bridge which residents branded an 'eyesore.'

Local parish councillor Kath Almond, who is chair of the Meadow Lane Bridge Action Group, said: "We still miss our railings, but now we have a feature which will amuse people for many years to come.

“A big 'thank you' goes to Anthony Coleman, the artist, for his interpretation of what we wanted, and the action group for sticking this out to the end.

"And also to the anonymous person who had the idea in the first place and paid for the vinyl ‘wrap.’

"The new bridge, when it was first unveiled, was just a steel monstrosity.

The vinyl wrap which left Network Rail furious.