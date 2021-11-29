Morecambe church with 'huge potential' up for auction starting at £68k

St Laurence's Church on Edward Street in Morecambe is currently rented out for £520 per month and used as storage.

The church is located in the centre of Morecambe and sits near to the proposed Eden Project on the promenade.

The listing with Entwistle Green says: "Situated in the centre of Morecambe and close to the location of the Eden Project this really is a one off! St Laurence's Church is currently rented out at £520 per calendar month and used by the tenant for storage.

"With the right planning consent the possibilities are endless. Check out the floor plan to understand the space on offer.

"A great location for this property with huge potential."

The substantial detached former Church dates back to 1878 and is Grade II Listed.

The former main church area benefits from an eaves height of approximately 11.3 metres.

The church's internal floor area extends to 7,632 square foot.

It has a new electricity supply but no water, gas or toilet facilities.

In 2016 the boarded up windows of the derelict church were transformed by Morecambe artist Shane Johnstone, the man behind the Venus and Cupid sculpture on the promenade.

The window art paid tribute to Morecambe’s fairground heritage and the tradition among fairground people of naming horses after new-born babies.

The church windows got a colourful makeover as part of a street art project to brighten up Victoria Street.

The opening bid for the church is set at £68,000 but it is not known how much it will actually sell for.

Bidding opens on December 6 at noon and is scheduled to end on December 27 at 2pm.