Moor Lane flats demolition: These were the dramatic scenes in Preston 20 years ago today

The crumbling Moor Lane flats finally bit the dust 20 years ago today - watched by thousands who turned out for the spectacular demolition.

By Adam Lord
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 8:03 am

Spectators from far and wide crowded the streets to see the demise of the crisis-hit high rises which were evacuated in March 2001.

Police and council staff began working at 6.30am on Sunday, November 25, 2001, to set up an exclusion zone around the buildings and around 600 homes nearby were evacuated.

As 12 o’clock struck, the charges were fired and first Westmorland House, followed by Cumberland House and finally Northumberland House, plunged to earth all within 10 seconds of the first blast - a history floored.

To mark the anniversary we've collated the best of our pictures from the time.

1.

Preparation work at the site ahead of the demolition

2.

Preparation work at the site ahead of the demolition

3.

How the site looked prior to the demolition

4.

The flats once towered high above Preston

