Leighton Hall in Carnforth celebrates easing of restrictions with new classic car event

A brand new show for your summer season diary, the Leighton Hall Classic Car Festival is a chance to see the very best of historic horsepower and vintage vehicles, together with super sports cars, all displayed on the terrace and in the grounds in front of the house.

On Sunday August 8, Leighton will be packed with hundreds of cars, motorcycles, historic vans, trucks, ex-military vehicles, classic commercials, old Land Rovers, stunning soft tops and shiny sports cars.

With the many displays and exhibits, as well as trade stands, arena parades commentary and the ever popular auto jumble, there’s plenty to delight every motoring devotee. Private classic cars are warmly invited along, so it’s a great opportunity to show off your pride and joy in the summer sun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton Hall classic car event is coming to the historic house.

Due to Covid restrictions, this is the first show of the season that club stands have been allowed to join in, so the organiser, Mark Woodward, is really looking forward to it.

He said: “After such an uncertain year for event organisers, it feels so good to come back to a venue we know and love, especially now life feels a bit more normal. Still working safely, it means we can show many more cars than before and I’m really looking forward to welcoming the club displays back. They are always a favourite with visitors. This show could see record numbers of both exhibitors and visitors alike, so we are advising to prebook where possible.”

All visitors to the Classic Car Festival are invited to use the gardens, stroll through the woodland walk and enjoy the tree face trial. There’s plenty of outdoor activities to keep the children happy including the caterpillar maze, bee corner, insect hotel, brass rubbings, play area and plenty of refreshment areas for the perfect pit stop for parents.

To celebrate the easing of restrictions all children under 15 are free of charge and well-behaved dogs on leads welcome.

Leighton Hall classic car event is coming to the historic house.

Visitors can prebook tickets here or here or can pay at the gate, but please note, payment on the day is cash only.

Leighton Hall Classic Car Festival takes place at Leighton Hall, Carnforth on Sunday August 8 2021 between 10am – 4pm.

Leighton Hall is situated 10 minutes’ drive from the M6, exit 35. Postcode LA5 9ST, but it is recommended not to use satnavs; instead simply follow the brown tourism signs from the M6 junction with the A6 for the best route.