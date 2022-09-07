Lancaster royal visit: These are the scenes as the Earl and Countess of Wessex visited the castle as part of the Jubilee celebrations
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Lancaster Castle as part of jubilee celebrations.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:40 pm
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:56 pm
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex met schoolchildren outside the castle who were waving flags in their honour.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex were then taken on a tour of the castle, meeting the stone sculptor, and chatting with embroiderers doing embroidery work.
They visited the police museum in the castle and chatted with members of staff, police cadets and Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowdon.
Before they left they enjoyed refreshments in the cafe at the castle.
