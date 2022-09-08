At a time when the council is fighting to control the spread of digital roadside screens through the appeals system, a company has decided to take the authority on over a static board proclaiming the virtues of a local estate agents.

The advert for Click, which is attached to the brickwork of the Fishergate Guest House opposite County Hall, was put up without council permission.

When the owners submitted a retrospective application in July it was rejected by planning officers because they considered it to have an "unacceptable impact on the visual amenity of the street scene."

The advert sign on the building in Fishergate.

Now Amaan Properties Ltd has decided to contest the decision with the Planning Inspectorate.

The advert in question is fixed at first floor level between two windows of the building. It is 2.7 metres by 1.25 metres and stands more than four metres off the ground.

The company says the building - a former hotel which was converted into flats and bedsits - is not listed, although it stands in the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area.

Planning officers says the advert is 'unacceptable.'

In its appeal statement Amaan says the advert is "sympathetic in that it preserves the character and the appearance of the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area as its set back from the adjacent property as you drive down Fishergate hill.

"The signage installed is like that installed at No 3 Fishergate Court further up from the host property."

But the council is adamant it is inappropriate and should not be fixed to the building.

"Due to size and position at first floor level the proposed sign would be highly visible and unduly prominent within the street."

And it says it would have "an unacceptable adverse impact on visual amenity and the street scene in general and the character of the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area."