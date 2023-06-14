“It enriches everybody”: Meet the young University of Central Lancashire students who have joined the Freemasons

Certain myths persist regarding what kinds of people are accepted as members and what Freemason ceremonies are like but, according to Dean Cook and Radu Cheosea, the reality is far from archaic rituals at covert meetings.

Dean and Radu are students at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) who, intrigued by the concept of Freemasonry, decided to find out more about the local Preston Guild Lodge No. 4408. Far from a shrouded underworld of solemn ceremonies and an exclusive membership, they found something different entirely: a community.

“There’s this myth about you needing to be invited and have a certain level of income or social standard, but we at our lodge have an age range from 20 to 93 and people from all walks of life and occupations, from builders to businessmen, students to retirees.” says David Parker Jnr of the Preston Guild Lodge. “It’s a unique organisation where you all meet together and have a good time.”

UCLan students Radu Cheosea and Dean Cook have become members of the Freemasons at Preston Guild Lodge

With UCLan being part of the Freemasons’ Universities Scheme, an initiative established by the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) in 2005 in order to introduce Freemasonry’s important values to a new generation, students such as Dean and Radu have also been given the chance to learn more about the organisation as a whole.

“I’ve been interested in Freemasonry for a long time,” said Dean, who’s doing a Master’s in music industry management and promotion. “It was the mystery of it, but it started properly in December last year when I was going through a particularly rough time in my life and saw an advert on Facebook.

“I entered my information but never thought I’d hear back,” added Dean. “Two days later, I was invited to a meeting at Preston Guild Lodge. For me, it was all about personal development and the chance to meet like-minded people for friendship and a sense of community.

“This is something I’ll probably continue until I’m not on this earth anymore because it’s a continuous journey,” continued Dean. “Freemasonry does nothing but enrich anybody involved on an individual journey amongst their collective family.”

Radu, who is studying forensic science in criminal investigations, agrees. “I feel a deep connection with the history of my country,” he explains. “I’m from Romania and I became interested in history at school, so discovered that the historical figures who built modern Romania as it is today had links to the Freemasons.

“I started to question why they had these links,” Radu adds. “When the opportunity arose to come to the United Kingdom, I reached out to the Preston Guild Lodge and, for me, it’s been great in helping me feel accommodated in a foreign country. It’s also great to develop my English and get in touch with another culture.

“It’s been really interesting and it’s helped me with uni as well because I’ve developed my academic skills and learned more words whilst also meeting new people who have done amazing things in the community.”

Finally, David says he’d encourage anyone interested to come down and find out more for themselves. “Freemasonry is about friendship, respect, and charity. The vibrancy and chatter at our meetings is brilliant because we’re sharing commonalities.”