Graves and monuments project in pipeline at 8th century Heysham church

Lancaster District Heritage Group (LDHG) will do the survey and to support the important initiative Lancaster Civic Society have purchased a Canon EOS 250D camera for use by the group, thus guaranteeing images are of the highest quality, which will be presented to them at a date in the near future.

In addition the Civic Society have provided LDHG with a letter of support to be used in any application for further financial assistance.

St Peter’s Church in Heysham dates from the Saxon period (8th century) but the original church was probably Celtic (6th century).

St Peter's Church, Heysham. Photo by Ian Greene.

The church is right beside the sea with views across Morecambe Bay to the mountains of Cumbria and contains many important artifacts including the world-famous ‘Hog Back Stone’ (Viking gravestone).

In early 2020 LDHG were in conversation with St Peter’s Church about carrying out a survey of the gravestones and monuments in the Churchyard focussed on climate change and its effect on the church and gravestones/monuments.

This conversation had been ongoing for some time between the Church and Lancaster City Council Conservation Officer.

As a result of these discussion it was agreed, and approved by the Conservation Officer that LDHG commence a survey to:

St Peter's Church graveyard, Heysham. Picture by Ian Greene.

* To carry out a condition survey of the gravestones and monuments in the Churchyard.

*Establish a baseline from which future condition surveys can be carried out in order to identify any further deterioration in the surveyed structures and monuments.

*To provide training opportunities for members of LDHG and local community

volunteers.

The objectives of the project are:

*The measurement and recording of stones and monuments.

*A photographic record of the gravestones and monuments.

*The identification of areas/structures that are under threat so that the threat can be identified and where possible remedial action might be taken.

*Photogrammetric recording of some gravestones and monuments.

A large number of high quality photographs for each gravestone and monument, at every angle and position, need to be taken which can then be processed through a computer

programme to produce a 3D image, thus giving a comprehensive visual display of its condition at the time.

These recordings and the accompanying report will then be sent to, as well as St Peter’s Church, Lancaster City Council Conservation Team, Lancashire County Council Historic

Environment Team (for the Lancashire Historic Environment record – digital copy of report), Lancashire Archive, Historic England and The National Trust.

LDHG are supported in this project by Lancaster City Council, Historic England and the National Trust and Lancaster Civic Vision felt that this successfully carried out project

could perhaps then be replicated at other important sites around the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

