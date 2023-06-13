Fairground owner Arthur Silcock has decided to bring his rides to the Croston Coffee Day celebrations later this month, even though committee members have told him he is not welcome.

A poll on Facebook showed 96 per cent of people wanted the Silcock Funfair, which has been a part of the village event for more than 40 years. And today Arthur declared: "We'll now be there. The public have spoken."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A row erupted when the new-look Croston Coffee Day committee announced a funfair was not in its plans this year even though it has been a fixture at the village's big day for as long as anyone can remember.

Arthur Silcock (right) will ignore ban and bring his fair to Croston.

The Post understands there were worries about alcohol being taken onto the showground - a field on Westhead Road. And despite an emergency committee meeting last night (Monday) - called after the chairman and vice-chairman resigned - the official line was still: "Croston Coffee Day Committee does not require the fair this year, but if you wish to run it, we can't stop you. We politely request that it starts at 5pm and finishes at 8.30pm."

Local councillor Kath Almond, who is a member of the committee and supports the funfair, said later: "It's ridiculous. They just don't seem to want it.

"Only four members of the committee, plus me, turned up last night and the decision was still not to have the funfair. But the farmer whose field it is has said he has no objections, so it will be happening. I’ve agreed to supervise the funfair myself to make sure no alcohol is allowed onto the field."

There has been a funfair at Croston Coffee Day for as long as anyone can remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur added: "The poll on Facebook shows the villagers want a fair, so I'm going. I’ll abide by the rules the committee have stipulated. I really wanted to go there with everyone's blessing, but at least a vast majority are behind it.

"It wouldn't have been so bad had they come up with a good reason why they didn't want us. I wouldn't have gone had there been one. But I can't understand why they want to ban us, when the public are keen we go.”

The fair will operate from 5pm to 8:30pm on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1.