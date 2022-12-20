Eight new homes are planned for the site of the crumbling Blessed Sacrament Parish Centre, which was knocked down after council experts ruled it was "unsafe and a potential danger to life."

The old social club, built in 1977 next door to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ribbleton, has been empty since it was suddenly shut down by the Diocese of Lancaster in October 2013.

Developers have now submitted a planning application to build four pairs of semi-detached homes on behalf of social housing provider Community Gateway Association.

Blessed Sacrament Club has been empty for nine years.

The Blessed Sacrament social club was a popular venue for the Moorside Avenue area of Ribbleton for more than three decades. But it was finally shut down by the Catholic Church after running into financial difficulties.

At the time of its closure nine years ago locals expressed shock at the move by the church and formed a "Save Our Saccy" appeal to get it reopened. One of the organisers, Mark Holderness, said: "It happened all of a sudden without notice - the staff turned up and it was all locked.

"People are very shocked because it is the real heart of the community. It is used for church events, by sporting teams, for family functions and community events. As far as clubs like this go it was well-attended."

The club was extended in 1984 and remained a popular meeting place for the local community right up to its closure. Since the doors were shut for the last time the building has deteriorated and been the target of vandals.A statement submitted with the housing application says: "The building had been unused for several years and had fallen into disrepair and was being regularly vandalised. Consequently the council's building control section deemed the structure unsafe and a potential danger to life and it was demolished last July."CGA are planning a "high quality" development of eight houses, each with two car parking spaces. The planning statement adds: "The development will not result in any adverse impacts in respect of the major open space and existing green infrastructure, the residential amenity of the adjacent properties or the safety and operation of the local highway network."

The building became a target for vandalism after it closed.